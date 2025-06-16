Chrisette Michele reveals autism diagnosis: 'My life and its challenges finally make sense'

Chrisette Michele has shared her latest discovery with fans on Instagram, revealing she has recently been diagnosed with autism.

"I just learned I'm autistic. Official diagnosis. They used the word 'severely,'" she wrote.



"I've been quiet on here," Chrisette continued. "But… I've been outside. Singing. … but learning to strip the mask. One show at a time. (The irony). Just… coming to grips with a lot and giving myself room to take it all in. My life and its challenges finally make sense."

Chrisette says the diagnosis helped her make sense of the challenges she's faced, including being canceled for her performance at Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017.

"Autistic. Would you get a load of that…I’ll talk more soon," she said. "Just wanted to say hi… from stage side."

Chrisette has few shows set for the summer and hosts The Chrisette Michele Podcast.

