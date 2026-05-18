Chris Brown's latest album debuts in 'Billboard' 200's top 10

Chris Brown has landed on the Billboard 200 with his latest studio album. Brown debuted at #7 with 60,000 equivalent album units in the United States during the week ending May 14, according to Luminate. The project marks Chris' 13th top-10 album album on the chart.

With 60,000 SEA units, the album also debuts at #4 on the Top Streaming Albums chart.

Brown features 27 songs and a star-studded lineup of collaborators, including Bryson Tiller, Leon Thomas, Sexyy Red, GloRilla, Vybz Kartel, NBA Youngboy, Lucky Daye, Fridayy and Tank.

Ahead of his upcoming R&B tour with Usher, Chris revealed that he's thinking about adding "It's Not You It's Me," "Something in the Water" and "Honeypack" to his set list. He's also asked his fans for suggestions for additional songs they'd like to hear live.

The R&B tour kicks off on June 26.

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