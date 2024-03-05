Chris Brown announces dates for 11:11 Tour, recruits Muni Long and Ayra Starr for support

Chris Brown fans awaiting information about his upcoming trek are now in luck, as he's revealed the dates, locations and supporting acts for the North American 11:11 Tour.

Breezy's set to hit 26 cities, including Brooklyn, Boston, Houston, Denver and Toronto. He'll kick off the trek on June 5 and wrap up on August 6, with help from R&B singers Muni Long and Ayra Starr on select dates.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 6; the password for the Live Nation presale is "SENSATIONAL." The general sale starts Monday, March 11, at 10 a.m. local time.

The 11:11 tour will support Brown's 11:11 album, which dropped in November and spawned the Hot 100 hit "Sensational."

