Chris Brown shares message with listeners of his new album, 'Brown'

Chris Brown is expressing gratitude to those who tuned in to his new album, Brown, despite their reactions to the project.

"Just wanna say thank you to everyone who listened to this album," he wrote on his Instagram Story over the weekend. "Been a lot of mixed reviews and I can take my audience's criticism and opinions."

He compared the reception to that from his last few albums, which he notes "came under the same scrutiny and it eventually grew on people."

He reiterated, "Thank you for even taking the time out to listen."

Chris released Brown on Friday, featuring a total of 27 tracks and appearances from NBA YoungBoy, GloRilla, Vybz Kartel, Tank, Fridayy, Leon Thomas, Bryson Tiller, Sexyy Red and Lucky Daye.

In another post, he shared that "Honey Pack," "It's Not You It's Me," "F*** and Party," "Say Nothin'" and "Colours" are among his favorites songs on the album.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.