Chris Brown becomes second artist to reach 100 weeks at #1 on 'Billboard''s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart

Chris Brown has made Billboard history, securing his 100th week at #1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. His song "Residuals" helped him achieve the feat, as it landed the #1 spot for the first time in its 27 weeks on the chart. He's now the second artist, following Drake, to reach 100 weeks on top, doing so across 11 songs in his career.

Those include "No Guidance" featuring Drake, which topped the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart for 27 weeks in 2019 and 2020, and "Go Crazy" featuring Young Thug, which dominated for 29 weeks in 2020 and 2021.

"Say Goodbye" tracked six weeks, "Deuces" featuring Tyga and Kevin McCall dominated for nine, and "Look at Me Now" featuring Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes topped the chart for a total of eight weeks.

Other songs that helped Chris reach the 100-week milestone are "Loyal," featuring Lil Wayne and French Montana or Too $hort or Tyga; "New Flame" featuring Usher and Rick Ross; "Hold You Down" by DJ Khaled feat. Chris, August Alsina, Future and Jeremih; Meek Mill's "All Eyes on You" also featuring Nicki Minaj; and "Under the Influence."

Chris' new accomplishment follows his Grammy win for best R&B album, 11:11 (Deluxe), home of "Residuals."

