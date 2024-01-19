Chris Brown adds Ashanti, Bryson Tiller, 112 to Tycoon Festival lineup

By Jamia Pugh

In honor of Valentine's Day, Chris Brown has announced the addition of some top R&B artists who'll serenade attendees of his Tycoon Festival.

AshantiTankMannie FreshBryson TillerDJ Envy112Jermaine Dupri, Ty Dolla $ign and newcomer Fridayy have been added to the lineup.

The group joins previously announced performers MarioMonicaGinuwine and Brown, who'll headline the event.

DC Young Fly will return as host for the fifth annual festival, taking place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on February 13.

For more information, including ticket sales, visit Statefarmarena.com.

