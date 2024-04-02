Chlöe teases forthcoming single, "boy bye"

Freeform/Tiffany Roohani

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Ready for some new Chlöe music? If so, there appears to be something on the horizon.

The singer took to her socials Monday and teased a song titled "boy bye."

"Boy, bye, bye/ I won’t even cry/ You stupid motherf*****/ Boy, bye, bye/ I won’t even cry/ Go back to your momma," she sings from inside of a car, according to the clip.

"Boy bye" is now available to presave, though no release date has been announced. Chlöe's most recent single is "FYS," short for "F*** Your Status," which she dropped in March.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!