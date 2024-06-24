Chlöe says upcoming album, 'Trouble in Paradise,' is a "coming-of-age celebration of being a woman"

Danielle Levitt for NYLON

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Chlöe's sophomore album, Trouble in Paradise, is on the horizon. Speaking with Nylon, she revealed she turned it in to her label just a few weeks ago.

Ironically, most of the album was recorded in her place of refuge, where she often finds pleasure and peace: Saint Lucia. Unlike the stories of heartache heard on her debut, In Pieces, she says this project is "a coming-of-age celebration of being a woman and having fun, not taking life too seriously." It features the sounds of the island — calypso, gospel, Afrobeats, Carnival band music — as well as stories inspired by "multiple situations."

“The story of this album is like when you have a summer fling,” she explains. “You’re a hopeless romantic and you fall in love, deep. You know it won’t last forever, but it feels too good to really care.”

Fans can also expect a few collaborations on Trouble in Paradise, including Anderson .Paak, Jeremih and the first song with her sister Halle in three years, "Want Me."

"I was talking to one of my engineers, and she was telling me about this guy and how into her he is, and I was sharing a similar story. I was like, 'But am I that much into him? Why is it that the ones we want don't want us like this?'" Chlöe said. "I immediately wrote it down in my notes, and the song wrote itself in, like, five minutes."

Hoping to keep the conversational feel of the track, she asked Halle to join her on the song, and the two met up in a New York studio for a session that "felt like old times."

Chlöe's full interview can be found on nylon.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!