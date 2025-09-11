Chlöe releases 'keep watching' after beat-making video goes viral

Chloe Bailey attends the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball 2024 at Petersen Automotive Museum on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Chrysalis)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Social media praise has inspired Chlöe to release her first song of 2025. After fans hyped up a clip of her producing a beat on her Instagram, she decided to complete the track and put it out.

"I finished the song just for you guys! After you gassed me up from the making of the beat video," she wrote of the track titled "keep watching" in an update on Wednesday. "Here it is! From my computer, straight to your ears."

The song is now available on her social media, as well as on YouTube, and arrives nearly two weeks after her original Instagram post garnered attention. The post now has 231,000 likes and more than 13,000 comments.

