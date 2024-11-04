Chlöe, Coco Jones, T-Pain to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns this year for its 98th edition.

The parade will kick off the holiday season starting at 8:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 28, and Chlöe, The Roots, Coco Jones, T-Pain and The Temptations are among the artists set to perform. A few stars will also make appearances, including the WNBA champions New York Liberty and their mascot, Ellie the Elephant.

"The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday season for millions of live spectators and viewers across the country," parade executive producer Will Coss said in a statement. "A dedicated team of artisans and production experts at Macy's Studios works year-round to bring this experience to life. This year's 98th Macy's Parade will create awe with unforgettable character balloons, one-of-a-kind floats and the world-class entertainment only Macy's can deliver."

