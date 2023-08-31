Chlöe Bailey teases new Chloe x Halle music

It's been three years since Chlöe x Halle dropped their album UnGodly Hour -- so when's their next project coming?

Speaking with PopSugar, Chlöe shared when the sisters plan on working on what will be their third studio album.

"I am so excited for the top of next year when we start honing in again on our third album," the "Have Mercy" singer said.

"I know we're really excited. It's going to be so special. We've both lived a lot and we've grown a lot. And then we'll be able to put our minds together again for an even more special project," she added. "I think that, in this time, sis and I have grown great individual fan bases and it'll even help when it comes back to our duo project for people to really pay attention and have more eyes and ears on it than Ungodly Hour did."

