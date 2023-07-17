Chlöe adds additional stops to her In Pieces Tour

Freeform/Tiffany Roohani)

By Jamia Pugh

Chlöe Bailey is headed back on the road.

The singer-songwriter announced the second leg of her In Pieces Tour with additional North America dates.

Added stops include Sacramento on August 20, Denver on August 26, Toronto on September 4, Charlotte on September 7 and a final show in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.

The first nine tour stops included shows in Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia and New York City.

Chlöe's In Pieces Tour supports her debut album, In Pieces, released in March. With viral singles "Body Do" and her most recent "How Does It Feel" ft. Chris Brown, the album ranked among the top 20 hits on Billboard's R&B charts.

The full tour itinerary and ticket information can be found on Chlöe's official website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!