Childish Gambino teases 'Bando Stone & the New World' ﻿with lead single, "Lithonia"

After news leaked of his upcoming single, "Lithonia," Childish Gambino has released the track, along with the release date of his new album, Bando Stone & the New World. The project, his last album under the Childish Gambino imprint, is set to arrive on July 19. Fans interested in a first listen can join him for an exclusive interactive experience taking place at The Amph & The Park in NYC's Little Island on July 6.

Tickets to the event, titled CHILDISH GAMBINO LIVE FROM LITTLE ISLAND, will go on sale July 3 at 10 a.m. ET via littleislandtickets.com/.

The news of Gambino's new song and release date come after his appearance at the BET Awards 2024, where he honored Lifetime Achievement recipient Usher and premiered the trailer for the movie Bando Stone & the New World. During his time onstage, he argued that he deserves more BET Awards wins.

"This isn’t personal but I just feel like I should have more BET awards," he said. "I’m serious. It’s the Black Entertainment Television Awards. How much more entertaining do I have to do? Because it’s just the math of the fact."

"It doesn't really make sense," he continued. "I have more Grammys than Will Smith, which makes no sense, but I have the same amount of BET awards as Sam Smith. Does that make sense to you guys? Me and Sam Smith are neck and neck at the Black Entertainment Television [Awards]."

He then suggested, "If I have to do a Baby Boy [remake] let me know, I'll have Jonathan Majors put me in a headlock, shave my head. I'll do it."

