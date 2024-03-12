Chic’s Nile Rodgers wins 2024 Polar Music Prize

"Dance music has been played for thousands of years. However, there are few in history, if any, who have composed dance music as sophisticated and subtly arranged as Nile Rodgers," reads the announcement by the Polar Music Award committee. "It is fitting that his group was named Chic: elegance is part of his musical hallmark."
"As a composer, producer and guitarist, Nile Rodgers turned disco and funk into an art form. His chop chord style of guitar playing, which he calls chucking, creates a hypnotic swing that has kept millions grooving on the dance floor," the statement continues, noting that the songs he's created for artists like Diana Ross, David Bowie and others "are so well-crafted that they will outlive us all."
