Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Rome using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. Sunoco
- Address: 2406 Gadsden Rd, Cave Spring, GA
- Price: $3.09
#2. Marathon
- Address: 1321 Redmond Rd, Rome, GA
- Price: $3.15
#3. Murphy USA
- Address: 2200 Shorter Ave, Rome, GA
- Price: $3.25
#3. Circle K (tie)
- Address: 2401 Garden Lakes Blvd NW, Rome, GA
- Price: $3.25
#3. Mobil (tie)
- Address: 2221 Shorter Ave SW, Rome, GA
- Price: $3.25
#3. MAPCO (tie)
- Address: 2500 Shorter Ave, Rome, GA
- Price: $3.25
#7. BP
- Address: 12 SHORTER AVE NW, Rome, GA
- Price: $3.29
#7. Chevron (tie)
- Address: 3110 Maple Rd, Lindale, GA
- Price: $3.29
#7. Sunoco (tie)
- Address: 9522 Alabama Hwy, Rome, GA
- Price: $3.29
#7. Valero (tie)
- Address: 2355 Calhoun Rd NE, Rome, GA
- Price: $3.29