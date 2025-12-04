Cheapest gas stations in every state Dec. 4, 2025

Anyone who drives a car understands the sting of having to fill up their tank and pulling into the gas station, only to discover that gas prices have skyrocketed. Paying extra for gas means you have less to spend on other things, which, over time, can really put a crimp in your budget.

Cheap Insurance explored some of the reasons behind major changes in gas prices, and compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in every state using data from Gas Buddy.

Gas prices fluctuate based on several factors, including the cost of the key ingredient, crude oil, as well as the available supply and demand for gasoline. If the price of oil rises, a major refinery goes offline, or more drivers are hitting the road, for example, then the cost will increase.

In the first half of 2022, a unique confluence of events led to a surge in gas prices. The increased demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slowdown in oil production all contributed to a national all-time high of $4.93 per gallon on average in June 2022.

Seasons also affect gas prices. Demand tends to drop in winter, but the cost also falls because gas stations switch to a different blend of gasoline that's optimal for lower temperatures—and has cheaper ingredients.

Location also matters. The South and Midwest tend to have the lowest gas prices, while the West, including Hawai'i, has the highest. Californians, in particular, pay more for gas on average than any other state. That's because of its high state excise taxes; its isolation from the country's major pipelines, which causes supply issues; and its requirements that mandate a more environmentally friendly blend of gas that costs more to produce and adds to the price per gallon.

No matter where you live, read on to see if you can get a deal on gas near you.

Alabama

#1. Costco (1450 Tingle Circle W, Mobile): $2.33

#1. Gas N Go (521 Saraland Blvd S, Saraland): $2.33

#1. Clark (7413 Old Pascagoula Rd, Theodore): $2.33

Alaska

#1. Turner's Corner (8238 E Turner Rd, Palmer): $3.29

#2. Speedway Express (43721 S Parks Hwy, Talkeetna): $3.36

#3. Speedway Express (3600 E Palmer-Wasilla Hwy, Wasilla): $3.37

Arizona

#1. Walmart (2565 E Commerce Center Pl, Tucson): $2.51

#2. Fry's (4733 S Campbell Ave, Tucson): $2.53

#2. QuikTrip (2345 E Irvington Rd, Tucson): $2.53

Arkansas

#1. The Hydration Station (3316 Wheeler Ave, Fort Smith): $2.19

#1. Conoco (901 Edison Ave, Benton): $2.19

#1. Hogg's (2511 AR-161, North Little Rock): $2.19

California

#1. Fastrip (1687 CA-99, Gridley): $3.37

#2. ARCO (10020 Live Oak Blvd, Live Oak): $3.39

#3. A&A Gas (1330 E Yosemite Ave, Manteca): $3.43

Colorado

#1. Shell (7273 E Evans Ave, Denver): $1.76

#2. Maverik (2700 S Havana St, Aurora): $1.78

#2. Maverik (1875 S Havana St, Aurora): $1.78

Connecticut

#1. Mobil (3394 Whitney Ave, Hamden): $2.49

#2. Gulf (181 Main Street, Portland): $2.71

#2. Xpress Fuel (182 Main St, Portland): $2.71

Delaware

#1. Riggins (2650 Kirkwood Hwy, Newark): $2.65

#2. Costco (900 Center Blvd S, Newark): $2.67

#2. BJ's (2131 Kirkwood Hwy, Elsmere): $2.67

Florida

#1. Circle K (188 Eglin Pkwy NE, Fort Walton Beach): $2.36

#2. Fla Conv (698 N Ferdon Blvd , Crestview): $2.39

#3. Petro Express (6823 FL-77, Southport): $2.41

Georgia

#1. Costco (100 Cobb Pkwy, Ringgold): $2.34

#2. Enmarket (3098 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins): $2.36

#3. Valero (2290 US-411, Cartersville): $2.37

Hawaii

#1. Costco (94-1331 Ka Uka Blvd, Waipio): $3.59

#1. Costco (4589 Kapolei Pkwy, Kapolei): $3.59

#1. NEX (8002 Lehua Ave, Pearl City): $3.59

Idaho

#1. Sinclair (9 E Ellis St, Paul): $2.75

#2. Maverik (1209 Main St, Burley): $2.77

#2. Chevron (9 West Ellis, Paul): $2.77

Illinois

#1. Thorntons (110 Devon Ave, Wood Dale): $2.48

#1. Sam's Club (4334 Prospect Dr, Decatur): $2.48

#3. Love's Travel Stop (43100 US-41, Wadsworth): $2.49

Indiana

#1. McClure (670 E Main St, Russiaville): $2.27

#2. BP (7175 S STATE ROAD 67, Pendleton): $2.39

#2. Kroger (905 N Green St , Brownsburg): $2.39

Iowa

#1. Sam's Club (4201 S York St, Sioux City): $2.15

#2. Casey's (111 Gaul Dr, Sergeant Bluff): $2.23

#2. Murphy USA (3115 Floyd Blvd., Sioux City): $2.23

Kansas

#1. Sam's Club (3010 Larue St, Garden City): $2.02

#2. Maverik (2601 East Mary St, Garden City): $2.12

#2. Maverik (3795 Solar Ave, Garden City): $2.12

Kentucky

#1. Circle K (2336 S Green St, Henderson): $2.11

#2. Dodge's Store (301 S Green St, Henderson): $2.16

#3. Sam's Club (6622 Preston Hwy, Okolona): $2.19

Louisiana

#1. Elmwood Oasis (6025-C Jefferson Hwy, Harahan): $2.12

#2. Walmart (2500 Archbishop Hannan Blvd, Meraux): $2.14

#2. Meraux Quik Stop (3112 E Saint Bernard Hwy, Meraux): $2.14

Maine

#1. Walmart (94 Mount Auburn Ave, Auburn): $2.59

#2. BJ's (110 Mount Auburn Ave , Auburn): $2.63

#3. Panda Market (651 Parker Farm Rd, Buxton): $2.69

Maryland

#1. Carroll Motor Fuels (2801 Edmondson Ave, Baltimore): $2.49

#2. Carroll Motor Fuels (3300 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore): $2.53

#3. Shell (4500 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore): $2.56

Massachusetts

#1. CITGO (1390 Allen St, 16 Acres): $2.44

#2. Sal's (385 S Franklin St, Holbrook): $2.48

#3. E & J Gas (400 S Franklin St, Holbrook): $2.49

Michigan

#1. Clark (8309 EIGHT MILE Rd, Warren): $2.29

#2. CITGO (22096 MICHIGAN AVE, Dearborn): $2.37

#2. CITGO (15500 MICHIGAN AVE, Dearborn): $2.37

Minnesota

#1. Go for it Gas (415 Chandler Ave N, Glencoe): $2.31

#2. Casey's (850 Lum Park Rd, Brainerd): $2.35

#2. Casey's (13991 Baxter Dr, Baxter): $2.35

Mississippi

#1. Exxon (8191 Craft Rd, Olive Branch): $2.17

#2. Dodge's Store (6973 Cockrum St, Olive Branch): $2.18

#3. Murphy Express (5970 Goodman Rd., Olive Branch): $2.19

Missouri

#1. Cenex (820 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield): $2.09

#1. Conoco (3405 S Campbell Ave, Springfield): $2.09

#1. Cenex (3504 S Range Line Rd, Joplin): $2.09

Montana

#1. Exxon (112 Willow Ave, Colstrip): $2.74

#2. Welcome Stop (US-2, Bainville): $2.75

#3. Conoco (3150 S Central Ave, Sidney): $2.78

Nebraska

#1. NP MART (5203 NW Radial Hwy, Omaha): $2.14

#2. NP MART (310 E Reichmuth Rd, Valley): $2.19

#3. Sam's Club (13130 L St , Omaha): $2.22

Nevada

#1. Golden Gate Petro (725 Hill Top Rd, Battle Mountain): $2.63

#1. Golden Gate (725 Hill Top Rd, Battle Mountain): $2.63

#3. Maverik (775 South Broad Street, Battle Mountain): $2.67

New Hampshire

#1. BJ's (210 Daniel Webster Hwy, Nashua): $2.59

#2. BJ's (30 Perkins Ave, Seabrook): $2.63

#2. Nouria (1560 Hooksett Rd, Hooksett): $2.63

New Jersey

#1. Delta (88 NJ-36 S, Keyport): $2.54

#1. Sunoco (95 NJ-36 N, Keyport): $2.54

#3. Shell (GSP MM 131 Northbound - Colonia Service Area, Colonia): $2.59

New Mexico

#1. Before Daylite Dispensary (191 Alameda Blvd NW, Albuquerque): $2.18

#1. Alon (2801 Coors Blvd SW, Albuquerque): $2.18

#3. Circle K (361 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque): $2.19

New York

#1. Mike's Trading Post (2342 Printup Rd, Sanborn): $2.45

#2. Husco (736 Main St, Islip): $2.49

#3. Mobil (380 Commack Rd , Deer Park): $2.59

North Carolina

#1. Sam's Club (1460 Skibo Rd, Fayetteville): $2.39

#1. BJ's (5200 Red Tip Rd, Fayetteville): $2.39

#3. Sam's Club (2537 S Saunders St, Raleigh): $2.40

North Dakota

#1. Stamart (3500 12th Ave N, Fargo): $2.14

#2. Cenex (3820 12th Ave NW, Fargo): $2.19

#2. Cenex (311 Dakota Ave, Harwood): $2.19

Ohio

#1. BJ's (8425 Orange Centre Dr, Lewis Center): $2.17

#2. Love's Travel Stop (13190 Deshler Rd, North Baltimore): $2.19

#3. Costco (1500 Gemini Place, Columbus): $2.21

Oklahoma

#1. Love's Country Stores (1016 W Main St, Yukon): $1.99

#1. Costco (2651 S Telephone Rd, Moore): $1.99

#1. Walmart (3301 SW 104th St, Oklahoma City): $1.99

Oregon

#1. ARCO (3521 Gateway St, Springfield): $3.09

#2. ARCO (2815 Roosevelt Blvd, Eugene): $3.15

#2. Costco (2828 Chad Dr, Eugene): $3.15

Pennsylvania

#1. Sunoco (2930 Willow Street Pike N, Willow Street): $2.26

#2. Fuel On (401 W 4th St, Emporium): $2.51

#3. 17 Xpress (111 N Water Ave, Sharon): $2.60

Rhode Island

#1. BJ's (1450 Hartford Ave, Johnston): $2.71

#2. Roadrunner (2862 Hartford Ave, Johnston): $2.73

#3. Harss Express (2912 Warwick Ave, Warwick): $2.76

South Carolina

#1. Walmart (1403 W Georgia Rd, Simpsonville): $2.32

#1. Shell (5038 S SC-11, Walhalla): $2.32

#3. Walmart (115 SC-14, Simpsonville): $2.33

South Dakota

#1. Costco (3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls): $2.22

#1. Sam's Club (3205 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls): $2.22

#3. Casey's (100 S Derby Ln, North Sioux City): $2.24

Tennessee

#1. Murphy USA (145 Walton Dr, Waverly): $2.09

#1. Murphy USA (2102 641 North, Camden): $2.09

#1. Fast Fuel (151 US-641 N, Camden): $2.09

Texas

#1. Valero (5505 Ingomar Way, Houston): $1.97

#2. Shamrock (10602 Fuqua St, Houston): $1.98

#3. Velocity (608 Meadow View Ln, Kerrville): $1.99

Utah

#1. Costco (573 W 100 N, West Bountiful): $2.39

#2. Sam's Club (1055 W Hill Field Rd, Layton): $2.41

#3. Walmart (5657 W, Kearns): $2.45

Vermont

#1. CITGO (510 South St, Bennington): $2.77

#2. 305 South (305 South St, Bennington): $2.79

#3. 7-Eleven (197 VT-100, West Dover): $2.84

Virginia

#1. CITGO (416 S Commerce Ave, Front Royal): $2.28

#2. Quik Fuel (212 S Mecklenburg Ave, South Hill): $2.29

#3. Sam's Club (13249 Lee Hwy, Bristol): $2.37

Washington

#1. Wheeler's Kountry Korner (2421 W Wapato Rd, Wapato): $2.88

#2. 76 (61 W Wapato Rd, Wapato): $3.05

#3. Costco (301 5th St, Clarkston): $3.12

West Virginia

#1. Walmart (520 N Jefferson St, Lewisburg): $2.49

#2. Kroger (8451 Seneca Trl, Ronceverte): $2.52

#3. Walmart (3 Walmart Dr, Moundsville): $2.53

Wisconsin

#1. BP (849 WI-46, Amery): $2.34

#1. Exxon (4433 22nd Ave, Kenosha): $2.34

#1. OHM Fuel Mart (3806 30th Ave, Kenosha): $2.34

Wyoming

#1. Sam's Club (4600 E 2nd St, Casper): $2.12

#1. Exxon (400 Valley Dr, Casper): $2.12

#3. Ridley's Family Market (300 Wyoming Blvd SE, Casper): $2.15

