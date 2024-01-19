Charlie Wilson to be honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

His name is Charlie, last name Wilson, and he'll soon be getting a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will present the star at a ceremony happening Friday, January 29, at 11:30 a.m. PT. Music producer and Walk of Famer "Jimmy Jam" Harris will emcee the event while Babyface, Snoop Dogg and music executive and manager Michael Paran will speak on Wilson's behalf.

The beloved R&B singer, known for hits "Charlie, Last Name Wilson," "There Goes My Baby," "I'm Blessed" and many more, will be recognized for his "extraordinary talent, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft."

He's earned 13 Grammys, produced more than 10 #1 singles and acquired a BET Lifetime Achievement Award as well as other high honors over the course of his decadeslong career.

The dedication of the 2,770th star, which will be presented to Wilson, will take place at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. The event is scheduled to be streamed live on Walkoffame.com.

