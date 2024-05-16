Chance the Rapper releases DJ Premier-produced "Together"

Chance the Rapper has teamed up with DJ Premier for the track "Together," on which he raps about the importance of protecting Black spaces in his hometown of Chicago, among other things.

It was released with a video featuring personal home video and archival footage of block parties, cookouts and Black Panther rallies.

"'Together' is really a call to action for Housing Justice in Chicago and abroad. It’s one of the key themes of the Star Line project, and for this song I wanted to try to paint that point with nostalgia rather than trauma," Chance says in a statement. "Losing granny’s house is a fear and reality a lot of us deal with and instead of lingering on the negatives of that reality I wanted to highlight why those spaces are so important: they’re where we build memories, move family when they need somewhere to stay, raise our kids, do hospice. All of it."

Chance performed a live rendition of the song for the live semifinal of The Voice on Wednesday.

