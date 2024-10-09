Chaka Khan on the staying power of "I'm Every Woman": "It means something to a lot of people"

Chaka Khan's song "I'm Every Woman" was released in 1984 but has stood the test of the time. Speaking to Variety, she says she thinks "it must touch some important aspect of something."

"It means something to a lot of people — and not just women," Chaka adds. "You’d be surprised: When I’m on a stage doing it, I get as many men as women cheering and singing.”

Chaka performed the hit song at the American Music Awards 50th anniversary celebration Sunday and was joined by Sheila E., who says she was "excited" to hit the stage with her drums for that song.

“I’m just excited she asked me to do this, because its been so long since I actually did the AMAs,” said Sheila. “The connection I have with ‘I’m Every Woman,' that song is actually iconic because of Chaka. Everyone sings that’s song. It’s more like an anthem.”

"I'm Every Woman" peaked at #21 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was recently certified Gold. Whitney Houston later covered the song for The Bodyguard soundtrack, saying Chaka's name at the end of the song. Her version peaked at #4 on the Hot 100, #1 on the Hot Dance Club Play chart, #5 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and among the top 40 on the Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks chart.

