Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Stephanie Mills unite for tour

Tickets will become available via presale on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time via BlackPromotersCollective.com. A general sale will follow on Friday at the same time.
“I am so excited to join these icons, who I call sisters, on this tour! It's going to be something special. And I can't wait to see everyone there,” Patti says in a statement.
Stephanie adds, “I’m excited to tour with my beautiful sisters! Our different styles unite in love, compassion and understanding and it’s important to come together now. Performing with Chaka, Patti, and Gladys for you will be electrifying. We can’t wait to see you."
A second leg will be announced sometime in the summer.
