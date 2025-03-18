Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Stephanie Mills unite for tour

Four queens and legends in music will come together for a tour celebrating their hits and musical memories. Dubbed The Queens! 4 Legends. 1 Stage tour, the trek will feature 11 nights of performances by Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills. Fans can expect to see live renditions of Chaka's "I’m Every Woman," as well as Patti's "Lady Marmalade," Gladys' "Midnight Train to Georgia," Steph's "Never Knew Love Like This Before" and more.

Tickets will become available via presale on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time via BlackPromotersCollective.com. A general sale will follow on Friday at the same time.

“I am so excited to join these icons, who I call sisters, on this tour! It's going to be something special. And I can't wait to see everyone there,” Patti says in a statement.

Stephanie adds, “I’m excited to tour with my beautiful sisters! Our different styles unite in love, compassion and understanding and it’s important to come together now. Performing with Chaka, Patti, and Gladys for you will be electrifying. We can’t wait to see you."

A second leg will be announced sometime in the summer.

