Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Stephanie Mills add 2026 dates to Queens! 4 Legends. 1 Stage. tour

Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills are returning to the road after adding dates to their Queens! 4 Legends. 1 Stage. tour.

They've set six new dates for shows in February 2026, kicking off with a stop in Jacksonville, FL, on Feb. 12. The ladies will then make their way to Charlotte, St. Louis, New Orleans and Houston, before wrapping things up Feb. 22 in Fort Worth, TX.

The Queens! 4 Legends. 1 Stage. tour, which celebrates legacy, sisterhood and the discography of all four women, first began in May 2025, with a second leg that started in September.

A presale for the new dates starts Thursday at 10 a.m. local time via BlackPromotersCollective.com. Tickets then go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"Just when we thought the curtain had fallen on The Queens Tour, your amazing energy brought us back!" Gladys wrote on Instagram. We've added a few more cities, and I'm beyond thrilled to hit the road again with my sisters @chakakhan, @mspattilabelle, and @stephaniemills."

