Chaka Khan to kick off star-studded Dunaway Gardens performances with holiday show

Mariah Carey says it's not time yet, but Chaka Khan is getting ready for the holiday season. She has a performance set for Dec. 13 at the Dunaway Gardens in Georgia, which is open to the public for the first time in over 65 years.

A Magical Holiday at Dunaway Gardens with Chaka Khan will see the singer take the stage to perform songs from her new holiday collection. Proceeds will benefit The Chaka Khan Foundation and the Dunaway Gardens Foundation.

"Having a living legend like Chaka Khan light up our historic stage is a dream come true," says Dunaway Gardens founder Tena Clark in a press release.

Chaka adds she's honored to be chosen for the upcoming performance.

“Dunaway Gardens is sacred land. I’m deeply honored to have this opportunity to perform on the beautiful garden stage," she said. "The energy there is alive, and the night will be magic.”

Chaka's holiday performance will mark her first in a series of star-studded shows happening at the restored amphitheater. Tickets for the show are currently on sale.

