Chaka Khan to be honored at 2026 Resonator Awards

Chaka Khan is set to be honored at the 2026 Resonator Awards, presented by We Are Moving the Needle.

Khan will receive the Luminary Award, which according to a press release, is given to "a creator whose profound impact has transcended the confines of the music realm to significantly change culture."

"Empowered women empower women. I am honored to be part of a movement that celebrates the creativity, resilience, and determination of women creators everywhere," Khan said in a statement. "We lift each other and shine. Together, we are moving the needle."

The Resonator Awards, which recognize “artists, producers, and engineers whose craft shape the sound and culture of our time," as per the release, will take place during Grammy Week, on Jan. 27 at Chaplin Studios in Los Angeles.

Also being honored at the event are rocker St. Vincent, who is set to receive the Golden Trifecta Award, and the band Haim, the recipients of the Disrupters Award. Olivia Rodrigo, Sia, Anderson. Paak and more are confirmed to present.

The 2026 Resonator Awards marks the second iteration of the event. The first took place in 2024 and honored artists including Alanis Morissette and Corinne Bailey Rae. The 2025 awards were canceled due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

As for Chaka, this isn't the only honor she'll be receiving during Grammy week. She's also being recognized with the Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Special Merit Awards, taking place Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.