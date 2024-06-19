Celebrating Juneteenth: T-Pain concert, celebrity basketball games and more

Happy Juneteenth! If you're wondering how you're going to celebrate the new federal holiday, which commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States, there are a few star-studded events to keep in mind.

-- Taking place at the Hollywood Bowl in LA is a concert featuring T-Pain and special guests Ledisi, D Smoke, La Russell, Mary Mary's Tina Campbell, Color of Noize Orchestra, DC6 Singers Collective and conductor Derrick Hodge. It's "a celebration of freedom, creativity, and brilliant artistic tradition," per the venue's website. Tickets are also available on the site.

-- Major League Baseball has gathered a few celebrities and athletes for an event being held in honor of Juneteenth. Taking place Wednesday at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, the Barnstorm Birmingham will feature Omari Hardwick, Lil Rel Howery, DC Young Fly, Matt Barnes of the All the Smoke podcast, JR Smith, Terrell Owens and more. Players will be split between two teams named after Alabama legends Willie Mays and Hank Aaron, and Metro Boomin will perform after the game.

-- Syleena Johnson's event is the only one not held on Juneteenth, but it's still in celebration of the holiday. She'll headline at a free concert at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign's Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. Doors open at 5 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.