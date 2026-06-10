CeeLo Green reveals who he'd like to face in a Verzuz

CeeLo Green attends the Songwriters of North America (SONA) Warrior Awards to support a unified voice protecting expression, compensation, and the rights of Songwriters and Composers worldwide at the Skirball Cultural Center on October 12, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for the Songwriters of North America (SONA) Warrior Awards)

Hypothetical Verzuz battles have been a topic of discussion since the competition first launched, and now CeeLo Green has revealed who he'd like to face if he ever stepped into the ring.

"I would probably have to go up against Lauryn, Lauryn Hill, but she's like my sister," he said while appearing on Rickey Smiley's On the Spot podcast.

“But it would just be nothing but a love affair because we did our first tours together,” he said. “We've been friends for years, and she's a Gemini twin just like me. So that's my twin sister. But she does rap and sing at the same time, you know what I mean? Like, I think I would have to be paired up with somebody who has somewhat of the same dynamic.”

CeeLo also commented on the Tank and Tyrese Verzuz battle that took place in March, which Smiley said brought "so much joy" to viewers through both the music and friendly roasting between performances.

“And you know what it is? Because we only feel like we know them as far as the song can, you know, expose or allow us to see them,” CeeLo chimed in. “But to see them in real life—their charm, charisma, comedic timing, personalities, you know, it's just so much more humanizing. That's why it was so pleasant to see. Shouts out to Tank, shouts out to Tyrese. Both good friends of mine. Both talented leading men. Love them or love what they do."

The full episode is on YouTube.

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