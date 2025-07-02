Cassie Ventura's lawyer releases statement on 'Diddy' split verdict: 'She paved the way'

Cassie Ventura's lawyer is speaking out in the wake of her ex-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs' split verdict, which resulted in an acquittal on three of the most serious charges he faced.

Combs was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and found not guilty of the sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges in federal court on Wednesday. Ventura was a key witness in the prosecution's case against Combs.

"This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023. Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution," said Douglas H. Wigdor, who represented Ventura, in a statement.

Wigdor continued, "By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice. We must repeat – with no reservation – that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial."

Wigdor lauded Ventura's "unquestionable strength" shown by her testimony and added she "brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion."

"This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors," Wigdor concluded.

Wigdor also spoke to reporters outside of court on Wednesday. "She's in a good place," he said.

"She was pleased that he's been found guilty and held responsible to federal crimes, something that he's never been held responsible [for] in his entire life," Wigdor added.

"He still faces substantial jail time. Of course, we would have liked to have seen a conviction on the sex crimes and RICO, but we understand beyond reasonable doubt is a high standard, and we're just pleased that that he still faces substantial jail time," he told reporters.

On Wednesday, Combs, 55, was found guilty on two of five counts in a split verdict reached by a jury in New York City.

The jury found Combs guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, in connection with his ex-girlfriend Ventura and his ex-girlfriend who testified under the pseudonym "Jane."

Ventura took the witness stand in the first week of trial to testify on her decadelong relationship with Combs, which, according to her testimony, included bouts of violence and so-called "freak offs," frequent sex with male escorts at Combs' direction.

The singer claimed in her testimony that Combs, who had signed Ventura to Bad Boy Records, seized control of her personal and professional lives and demanded she orchestrate the drug-fueled sex parties.

Ventura filed a civil suit in November 2023, accusing Combs of sex trafficking and sexual assault, according to court documents. The lawsuit was settled the very next day for what Ventura testified was $20 million.

At the time, Combs and Ventura said they settled the suit "amicably."

An attorney for Combs at the time also issued a statement that said the decision to settle the lawsuit was not an admission of any wrongdoing.

Starting in May 2025, the music mogul spent seven weeks on trial for sex trafficking and racketeering. Combs was accused of being the ringleader of an alleged enterprise that "abused, threatened and coerced women" into prolonged, drug-fueled sexual orgies with male prostitutes, which he called "freak-offs," and then threatened them into silence.

Combs has said that all of the sex was consensual and that while his relationships sometimes involved domestic violence, he wasn't engaged in trafficking.

