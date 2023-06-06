Cardi B says she's motivated to "get back outside" following New York's Summer Jam concert

Cardi B stepped out over the weekend to headline New York's Summer Jam concert, and now she's motivated to "get back outside." In an Instagram post shared Monday, she reflected on the performance while giving fans hope for some new solo music.

"NEW YORK thank you for showing me so much love!" she captioned a series of photos of her time at the annual concert. "People had nasty things to say for weeks just for it to sell out and turn out amazing."

"I haven’t released music in a long time but this definitely motivated me to get back outside," she continued. Cardi thanked "all artists who came out during my set and all of the other amazing artists on the line up."

"WE DID THAT!!" Cardi added. "Don't pay attention to the negativity, when the hate don't work they start telling lies. I'm on a high right now. Thank you @latto777 @21savage @dougieb___@glorillapimp @itsbankhead."

Cardi's headlining set Sunday featured performances of hits including "Press," "WAP," "I Like It," "Bartier Carti," and her features on "Put It On Da Floor" and "Shake It." Before transitioning into "Tomorrow 2," she played "Tomorrow" from Annie while images of the orphan played on the big screen. Fans speculated she was throwing shade at Ice Spice, but Cardi seemingly shut down the rumors.

"For y’all muthaf****** that’s on Twitter tryna be messy, please, cut the bulls***," Cardi B said on Instagram Live following the show. "I don’t — that’s not me, like come on now. First of all, y’all been wanting me to be messy all things. Y’all wanted me to be messy on the song, y’all wanted me to — nah, come on now. Cut the bulls***, please. Get a mop. Y’all being too messy and y’all being annoying.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.