Cardi B responds to Offset's cheating claims

Cardi B is setting the record straight.

On Monday, June 26, the Grammy-winning rapper took to Twitter Spaces to address her husband Offset's recent accusation that she had been unfaithful with another man. Cardi started off by singing Keyshia Cole's "I Should Have Cheated."

"First of all, let me say, you can't accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y'all," she said. "And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!"

Speaking directly to her listeners, Cardi urged them not to pay attention to the Migos rapper's claims, referring to him as a "country man." She asserted that he was "spiraling" and thinking things that were simply not true.

The "Up" rapper then reminded everyone of her celebrity status, stating, "I'm Cardi B, n****. I think sometimes m************ forget I'm Cardi B. If I was giving this p**** to anybody, it would be out. I'm not just anybody."

Cardi argued that she couldn't engage with regular guys because they would expose their encounters to the world. Similarly, she claimed she couldn't get involved with anyone in the industry because they would also be prone to sharing intimate details. Addressing Offset directly, Cardi demanded him to "stop acting stupid."

"That's all I'mma m************ say because for real, let's be serious," she concluded.

Offset had initially made the cheating allegations in a now-deleted Instagram Story, where he accused Cardi of infidelity.

"My wife f***** a N**** on me gang yall n***** know how I come," the message read.

