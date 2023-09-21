Cardi B & Offset celebrate their anniversary with sweet social media posts

Cardi B and Offset have oftentimes put their love for one another on public display.

This time, the couple penned heartfelt messages on Instagram to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

In Cardi's long post, she sent a note of gratitude to her husband, thanking him for all the ways in which he appreciates and supports her.

"Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection and for being a great father to our children," she penned.

Cardi continued, naming a list of attributes she loves about her husband, including her favorite thing: "you study me and always pay attention to what I’m into From my favorite colors, my favorite brands to MY FAVORITE foods."

"I love that you into details like me because it’s always the lil things that make me smile or even drive me off the wall," she added.

The Migos rapper shared an image of Cardi posing beside the large array of pink flowers he gifted her and returned the love in his post saying, "Happy anniversary my beautiful Gorgeous Pretty Wife."

"Since I met you [I've] grown to become a better man no matter what you have my back and I can trust you with my life blessed to have a loyal strong woman on my side," Offset wrote.

The sweet exchange continued in the comment section, with Cardi responding to her husband's note writing, "Ride for you and you know that."

The rappers reportedly tied the knot in 2017 and share two children.

