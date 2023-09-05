Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion announce new song "Bongos"

By Danielle Long

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are teaming up for another song.

Taking to social media on Monday, September 4, Cardi announced, "BONGOS Cardi x Megan Thee Stallion 9/8."

The post included the artwork for the single, which features the rappers in matching one-pieces with high heels, curly multi-colored hair and lollipops.

Megan also shared the artwork along with the caption, "BONGOS 9/8 @iamcardib," with the purple smiling face with horns emoji.

The new track will be the duo's second collaboration after 2020's "WAP."

"Bongos" is available to pre-order/pre-save now.

