Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion announce new song "Bongos"

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are teaming up for another song.

Taking to social media on Monday, September 4, Cardi announced, "BONGOS Cardi x Megan Thee Stallion 9/8."

The post included the artwork for the single, which features the rappers in matching one-pieces with high heels, curly multi-colored hair and lollipops.

Megan also shared the artwork along with the caption, "BONGOS 9/8 @iamcardib," with the purple smiling face with horns emoji.

The new track will be the duo's second collaboration after 2020's "WAP."

"Bongos" is available to pre-order/pre-save now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.