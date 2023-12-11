Cardi B confirms split from Offset: "I wanna start 2024 fresh"

Cardi B is a single woman.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper hopped on Instagram Live with an update that she and her rapper husband, Offset, are no longer together.

"The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I was like -- I changed my mind," she told fans.

Cardi added that they've been broken up "for a minute now" and she felt the need to finally break the news after having received "a sign" to do so.

"I wanna start 2024 fresh, open. I don't know, I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. Yeah, I'm excited," she said.

Speculation about the breakup circulated after fans noticed the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Offset's recent tweet seemingly addresses cheating allegations sparked by rapper Blueface who said the rapper had been intimate with Chrisean Rock, the mother of Blueface's newborn son.

"I ain't never talk or touch that lady," Offset wrote. "Real talk man you need some help!"

This marks another public split from the couple who tied the knot in 2017. Cardi previously filed for divorce back in 2020, but they later got back together.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.