Car insurance rates in Brunswick October 2025

- Country Financial provides the cheapest liability coverage at $29 per month in Brunswick.

- Country Financial offers the cheapest rates for full coverage insurance in Brunswick at $70 per month.

Cheapest liability insurance in Brunswick

For drivers looking to meet Brunswick minimum car insurance requirements, liability-only insurance is the most budget-friendly choice.

#1. Country Financial: $29

#2. Auto-Owners Insurance Co: $31

#3. Farm Bureau: $39

#4. Georgia Farm Bureau: $42

#5. Auto-Owners: $45

Cheap full coverage in Brunswick

Full coverage combines liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance, offering broader protection than liability coverage, which only covers damages or injuries you cause to others.

#1. Auto-Owners Insurance Co: $70

#2. Farm Bureau: $93

#3. Georgia Farm Bureau: $102

#4. Country Financial: $111

#5. Auto-Owners: $136

Impact of traffic violations on Brunswick auto insurance rates

In Brunswick, your car insurance premiums can rise significantly due to traffic violations. The extent of the increase depends on factors such as the violation type, local regulations, and the insurer's policies. Minor offenses like speeding might cause a small increase, while more serious violations, such as DUIs, can lead to much higher rates. Additionally, the effect on premiums in Brunswick may differ from the national average due to regional risks and rules.

Here's a breakdown of average auto insurance rates in Brunswick after common driving violations.

- No violation: $180

- Not-at-fault accident: $181

- Failure to wear a seat belt: $217

- Speeding 6 - 10 MPH over limit: $228

- Speeding 21 - 25 MPH over limit: $233

- DUI: $333

- Reckless driving: $320

- Driving with a suspended license: $328

- Leaving scene of an accident/hit and run: $341

