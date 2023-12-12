Capella Grey teases seven-song holiday album

Capella Grey might venture into the world of holiday music with the release of a seven-song project.

The "Gyalis" singer teased the album, Nah It's Brick: A Holiday Vibe, on Instagram by sharing the cover art, which features a stylish snowman dressed in a trapper hat, winter boots and a gold ATF chain.

ATF stands for Allepac the Family, Capella's independent music label.

"LIL XMAS HOLIDAY JOINT 7 SONGS," he captioned the post. "WHEN YA NEED IT?"

The New York native's most recent music includes the "Baechester" song and video, and the "Cojones" freestyle produced by Hit-Boy, whose resume boasts projects by NasJay-ZKanye WestDrake and more.

