Busta Rhymes announces Blockbusta tour

Busta Rhymes is headed on tour.

In support of his new album, Blockbusta, the rapper announced his North American multicity road show.

After kicking off in San Francisco on March 13, Busta will travel to Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Nashville and more, before ending with a homecoming concert in Brooklyn on April 21.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on November 28. General sale tickets are up for grabs beginning December 1. Special meet and greet VIP packages will also be available for purchase.

Special guests are expected to join the rapper in select cities; more information is forthcoming.

The tour announcement follows the release of Blockbusta, Busta's 11th studio LP, executive produced by him, Pharrell Williams, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

The 19-track album includes features from Quavo, Coi Leray, Chris Brown and DaBaby.

Here's the full Blockbusta tour itinerary:

3/13 -- San Francisco, CA, The Masonic

3/15 -- Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium

3/16 -- Anaheim, CA, House of Blues

3/17 -- San Diego, CA, SOMA

3/19 -- Las Vegas, NV, House of Blues

3/20 -- Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren

3/22 -- Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium

3/24 -- Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom

3/26 -- Austin, TX, Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

3/28 -- Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall

3/30 -- Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy

4/1 -- Orlando, FL, House of Blues

4/2 -- Miami Beach, FL, Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

4/4 -- Raleigh, NC, The Ritz

4/5 -- Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore Charlotte

4/7 -- Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore Philadelphia

4/8 -- Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/9 -- Boston, MA, House of Blues

4/11 -- Detroit, MI, The Fillmore Detroit

4/12 -- Toronto, ON, History

4/14 -- Chicago, IL, Radius Chicago

4/17 -- Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works

4/18 -- Cincinnati, OH, Andrew Brady Music Center

4/21 -- Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Paramount

