Busta Rhymes shares track + producer list for new album, 'Blockbusta'

Conglomerate Ent./Epic Records

By Jamia Pugh

The new album on the way from Busta Rhymes, titled Blockbusta, includes a long list of hip-hop stars on and off the mic.

QuavoBiaYoung ThugBurna BoyDaBaby, Coi Leray and Shenseea are among the project's featured rap artists. Also listed on the 19-song track list Busta recently shared on social media are singers Chris BrownYung Bleu and T-Pain.

On the producer side of things the "Touch It" rapper tapped Hitmaka (Nicki MinajMeek MillLil Durk), Navi Beats (Yung Bleu, Mariah Carey), Wheezy Outta Here (FutureGunnaDrake) and more.

The group of beat-makers join previously announced album executive producers Swizz BeatzPharrell Williams and Timbaland, along with Busta.

In announcing Blockbusta, the four EPs gathered to discuss the importance of the collaboration.

"You really feel illuminated," Pharrell said. "This illumination is good because I think people are going to be able to get and feel that."

Busta's 11th studio album is expected out Friday, November 24.

