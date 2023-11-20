Busta Rhymes shares track + producer list for new album, 'Blockbusta'

The new album on the way from Busta Rhymes, titled Blockbusta, includes a long list of hip-hop stars on and off the mic.

Quavo, Bia, Young Thug, Burna Boy, DaBaby, Coi Leray and Shenseea are among the project's featured rap artists. Also listed on the 19-song track list Busta recently shared on social media are singers Chris Brown, Yung Bleu and T-Pain.

On the producer side of things the "Touch It" rapper tapped Hitmaka (Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, Lil Durk), Navi Beats (Yung Bleu, Mariah Carey), Wheezy Outta Here (Future, Gunna, Drake) and more.

The group of beat-makers join previously announced album executive producers Swizz Beatz, Pharrell Williams and Timbaland, along with Busta.

In announcing Blockbusta, the four EPs gathered to discuss the importance of the collaboration.

"You really feel illuminated," Pharrell said. "This illumination is good because I think people are going to be able to get and feel that."

Busta's 11th studio album is expected out Friday, November 24.

