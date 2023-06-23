Busta Rhymes to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at BET Awards 2023

BET is ending Busta Rhymes' 12-year award drought. At the BET Awards 2023, the rapper will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, his first trophy since bringing home wins for "Look at Me Now" with Chris Brown and Lil' Wayne in 2011. The award recognizes his impact as a rapper, producer and songwriter in the game.

To help celebrate his legacy, BET has tapped friends Swizz Beatz and Coi Leray to honor Busta. BIA, who is featured on his new song "Beach Ball," will also be part of the tribute.

BET Awards 2023 will air Sunday, June 25, featuring performances from Doechii, GloRilla, Coco Jones, Ice Spice, Latto and Lil Uzi Vert. The event will celebrate the 50 years of hip-hop with help from DJ D-Nice, Jeezy, YG, E-40, Remy Ma, Chief Keef, the Ying Yang Twins, Tyga, Trina and Soulja Boy, as well as honor the late Tina Turner with a tribute performed by Patti LaBelle.

"Tina was a trailblazer and someone I have a tremendous amount of respect for because of all that she overcame and all that she accomplished," Patti told Rolling Stone in a statement. "She was and is everything! And I am honored that I am able to pay tribute to her in this way." BET adds the performance will be "nothing short of extraordinary" and will "capture the essence of Turner's unparalleled legacy."

BET Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET. It will simulcast on BET, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV and VH1.

