Builder files lien against King Center over nine loads of concrete

By Ernie Suggs

A building company that provided nearly 10 truckloads of concrete to the King Center to use to spiff up the complex before the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination wants to get paid.

Thomas Concrete has filed a foreclosure lien against the King Center in Fulton County Court for $9,296. The lien, said Thomas Concrete’s attorney Bill Kidd, is an effort to force the original contractor Cisse Contracting, to pay up.

“Cisse Contracting didn’t pay for the concrete. So, we initially filed suit against them,” Kidd said. “They worked out a payment arrangement. Then failed to make further payments.”

Calls to Cisse Contracting were not returned.

Kidd said that on July 22, 2017, his company entered a contract with Cisse to provide 62 cubic yards of concrete – roughly nine truck loads for $12,546.

Kidd said the type of concrete was likely used on sidewalks, retaining walls and patios.

In the months leading to the anniversary of King’s death, the King Center and the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park, spent thousands refurbishing and cleaning up the sites in anticipation of the rush of tourists.

According to the lawsuit, Cisse Contracting made a partial payment of $3,250 leaving a balance of $9,296.

Kidd said the lien has little to do with the King Center, aside from the fact that the work was done there. But under Georgia law, the property owner remains ultimately responsible.

“More than likely, someone from the King Center will contact Cisse and say pay those people – today,” Kidd said.

Calls to the King Center were not immediately returned.