Bryson Tiller announces self-titled album, tour dates

Bryson Tiller has announced his new self-titled album is dropping April 5.



He also released the album's first single, "Calypso," as well as the album's cover artwork. Bryson Tiller is available for preorder now.



Fans will get a chance to hear the new music live as Tiller hits the road for a North American tour this spring and summer. The 30-stop trek kicks off May 11 in Portland, Oregon, and wraps June 28 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.



Presales start on Wednesday, March 20, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. local time on ticketmaster.com.

