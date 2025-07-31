Bryson Tiller announces double album, first installment arriving in August

Bryson Tiller is showcasing two different sides of his artistry on his upcoming double album, Solace & the Vices.

The Vices represents Tiller's "gritty, high-energy side," he writes on Instagram, a side he tapped into without leaning on vices like weed and alcohol. Solace brings fans along on his emotional journey to "find comfort during my times of sadness."

Bryson says the albums don't include random tracks and will come together to tell a cohesive story. “Just know that this is a TRUE double album and not just 20+ songs that I wanted to share," he said on IG.

The Vices will drop Aug. 8, while Solace will be released later on this year.

News of the double album arrives after Tiller appeared on "It Depends" by Chris Brown, with whom he's currently on tour. The next stop of the trek, also featuring Summer Walker, is on Saturday at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.