Brunswick 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Brunswick, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 87 °F on Sunday, while the low is 49 °F on Thursday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.
NWS Jacksonville FL has issued a marine weather statement until Monday at 03:45 AM and a rip current statement until Monday at 05:00 AM.
Monday, March 10
- High of 78 °F, low of 51 °F (74% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (43 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:41 AM, sunset at 7:30 PM
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 74 °F, low of 50 °F (36% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:40 AM, sunset at 7:31 PM
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 76 °F, low of 50 °F (34% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:39 AM, sunset at 7:31 PM
Thursday, March 13
- High of 74 °F, low of 49 °F (32% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:38 AM, sunset at 7:32 PM
Friday, March 14
- High of 76 °F, low of 56 °F (52% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:37 AM, sunset at 7:33 PM
- Full moon
Saturday, March 15
- High of 79 °F, low of 59 °F (49% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:35 AM, sunset at 7:33 PM
Sunday, March 16
- High of 87 °F, low of 65 °F (40% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 23% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:34 AM, sunset at 7:34 PM