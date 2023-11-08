Breakout singer Tyla has lots of admirers: "My DMs are always active"

Rising South African singer Tyla says there's a long list of romantic hopefuls vying for a chance at love with her.

She talked with People of her many admirers, revealing that she isn't at all lacking in the crush department.

"My DMs are always active honey! I'm telling you, there's always someone in there that I wouldn't expect, so yeah, it's booming!"

While the 21-year-old star didn't reveal any names that show up in her private messages, she did open up about her quick success and the pressure that comes with posting for her 6.2 million TikTok followers.

"I am starting to feel the pressure of social media now because the numbers are rising much faster and I just understand the influence that I have now," Tyla said. "I have to be more careful and use my platform right."

It's all thanks to her breakthrough smash hit "Water" and the viral — and slippery — dance to go along with it.

Tyla revealed that the equally popular official music video for "Water" almost didn't happen.

"We weren't actually going to shoot a video, and then the song just went viral," Tyla explained. "We were like, 'Oh my word!'"

When Tyla isn't performing on big stages or watching her song rise to the top of the Billboard charts, she told People she enjoys everyday activities, like relaxing and spending time with loved ones.

"I love to just lay down," she said, adding she oftentimes scrolls through TikTok. "Sometimes I watch TV or when I'm at home I love to just chill with my family."

