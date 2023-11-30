Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special to premiere on WE tv Thursday

"It takes two queens to raise a true legend."

That's the tagline for the new reality series about Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart, welcoming their baby boy, True Legend Harris-Dupart.

Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special will give fans an inside look at the "fun and chaos" that is the couple's parenthood journey. By way of storybook-themed episodes, Brat and Judy will share private, never-before-seen moments, participate in interviews and more.

It's a five-part special set to premiere Thursday, November 30, on WE tv.

Da Brat, born Shawntae Harris, gave birth to their son in Atlanta on July 6. She and Judy were open about their IVF journey, and also transparent about Da Brat's fear that it might not actually happen.

After bringing True into the world, the rapper told People, "I can't BELIEVE he came out of me!" She said, "Feels like a dream. He's PERFECT in every way."

