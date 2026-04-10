Brandy's 'Phases' is a 'New York Times' bestseller: 'My heart is so full'

Fresh off her Hollywood Walk of Fame honor, Brandy has earned a New York Times bestseller with her memoir, Phases. She took to Instagram to share her surprise at the "truly unbelievable" news while reflecting on the process of writing the book.



"My heart is so full," she wrote. "Writing this memoir meant facing some of my deepest truths, my earliest struggles, and the moments that shaped my growth. There were times it felt scary to share so openly, but it has also been one of the most healing experiences of my life."

Brandy said it's been "honestly overwhelming" to see her story resonate with so many, adding, "This feels bigger than me." She went on to thank "everyone who picked up a copy, shared it with someone you love, or sent me messages of encouragement. Your support has carried me through every phase of my life and career."



Phases traces Brandy's journey from humble beginnings singing in church in McComb, Mississippi, to landing her first record deal, achieving a Platinum album and starring in a sitcom — while revealing the pressures she faced while attempting to maintain a flawless image.

The memoir is now available on hardcover, eBook and audiobook formats.

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