Brandy and Monica announce The Boy Is Mine co-headlining tour

More than 25 years after their hit 1998 duet “The Boy Is Mine,” Brandy and Monica are hitting the road together.

The two R&B superstars announced The Boy Is Mine co-headlining tour, set to hit 24 cities this fall. Dates kick off October 16 in Cincinnati, OH, and wrap December 7 in Houston, TX.

Kelly Rowland, Muni Long and season 23 American Idol winner Jamal Roberts will be joining them on tour.

"This really is a full-circle moment," Brandy says in a statement. "Monica and I coming together again isn't just about the music -- it's about honoring where we came from and how far we've both come. 'The Boy Is Mine' was a defining chapter in R&B, and to share the stage all these years later is bigger than a reunion -- it's a celebration of growth, sisterhood, and the love our fans have given us from day one."



Monica adds, "The love that 'The Boy Is Mine' continues to receive means everything to me. This tour is a celebration of our history, our impact, and the fans who have grown with us."

"Brandy and I have been on our own unique journeys, and coming back together in this way is a reminder of the power of respect, strength, and real music," she notes. "We’re giving the people what they’ve been asking for, and doing it with grace, love, and purpose. God’s timing perfectly aligned us.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 27, at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com.

"The Boy Is Mine" spent 13 consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Last year, Brandy and Monica made cameos in the video for Ariana Grande's song of the same name, and later appeared on a remix of the track.

