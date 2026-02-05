Brandy headed on the road in support of upcoming memoir

After traveling across the U.S. for the Boy is Mine Tour, Brandy is hitting the road again — this time for a different kind of tour. The singer has announced A Conversation With Brandy: Phases Book Tour in support of her upcoming memoir, Phases: A Memoir. The book is described as "a raw, intimate portrait of her life, charting her growth to stardom from Mississippi churches to Hollywood spotlights."

Brandy has scheduled two stops: She’ll discuss the memoir on March 29 at The Montalbán in Los Angeles and on April 1 at New York’s Brooklyn Paramount, reflecting on the highs and lows of her life and career.

"LA & NYC. I'm bringing my Phases book tour to you," Brandy wrote on Instagram. "We all grow through seasons of becoming. Join me as I open my heart and share what each one taught me."

Tickets are currently available for presale and go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Each purchase includes a copy of Brandy’s memoir.

Phases: A Memoir arrives on bookshelves March 31.

