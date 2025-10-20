Brandy explains abrupt end to Chicago tour stop

Brandy and Monica's The Boy Is Mine tour (Black Promoters Collective)

Brandy and Monica's show in Chicago ended abruptly Saturday, which fans later learned was due to Brandy being dehydrated.

The incident took place at United Center, the third stop of their highly anticipated Boy is Mine tour.

“Give me one second y’all I gotta get my ...,” Brandy told fans, before making her way off the stage and leaving Monica to complete the show alone. Fans were sent home without an explanation or a performance of the singers' 1998 hit, "The Boy Is Mine."

Brandy later issued a statement apologizing for "the abrupt end" to the Chicago show and giving some insight into her decision.

"After weeks of nonstop rehearsals...I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint, everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance," she said. "I still made the decision to try and return and give it my all despite not feeling ok. With having to make some adjustments and the show being very technical, unfortunately, it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production, I really appreciate everyone’s best efforts."

Brandy also expressed gratitude to Monica "for stepping up with such grace and professionalism and the entire crew for their continued care and support."

After seeing a doctor and taking "the proper precautions to help moving forward," Brandy made her return to the stage for their show Sunday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

