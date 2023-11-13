Brandy delivers new holiday album, says she's "humbled" by "vocal bible" nickname

After three decades of dropping R&B hits, Brandy makes her holiday music debut with her new album Christmas with Brandy.

On the 11-track project the singer lends her Grammy-winning vocals to beloved holiday classics like "Deck the Halls" and "Jingle Bells" and also offers a selection of fresh originals including the previously released "Christmas Party for Two" and "Christmas Gift" with her daughter, Sy'Rai.

Christmas with Brandy precedes the star's appearance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as well as the premiere of her accompanying Netflix holiday film Best. Christmas. Ever!

While the holiday album is a first for Brandy, her musical resume boasts a long list of accolades and honors. And, although she's aware and grateful for the love always shown by fans, Brandy says the nickname often used to describe her — the "vocal bible" — is still, to this day, a humbling honor.

"It's very humbling and I feel very honored to be just recognized for my craft and all the time and hard work that I've put into just music in general," she told ABC Audio.

Adding that it took a while to get used to the complimentary moniker because "it's such a big thing to live up to," Brandy said that over time, she's grown to appreciate it.

"It just feels good to be loved and appreciated by people that you inspire," she said.

Christmas with Brandy is available for streaming on major platforms.

