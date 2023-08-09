Boyz II Men to perform at Miami's club LIV on Labor Day weekend

Looking for Labor Day weekend plans? Boyz II Men is heading up Fontainebleau's famed LIV nightclub in Miami Beach on Friday, September 1.

The Grammy-winning group, responsible for top '90s songs "On Bended Knee" and "I'll Make Love to You," will make their third BleauLive appearance as they host an intimate night of their top R&B hits and recent tracks.

Multiple packages that include VIP tables, dinner, and room options are available to concertgoers who pick up tickets on the BleauLive official website.

In advance of the show, fans can pick up the group's latest Love You Forever digital collectibles, the "Keys to Love" collection. It includes music made specifically for the project and access to Boyz II Men VIP show opportunities and exclusive merch.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.