Boyz II Men announce Sin City summer shows

Boyz II Men are heading back to Sin City for a summer run, announcing their third consecutive engagement at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. They first performed at the venue in August 2024, followed by a return in August 2025.

The group is set to perform on Aug. 14, 15, 21 and 22.

A Citi presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, with additional presales to follow. Tickets then go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Boyz II Men are currently on the road with New Edition and Toni Braxton as part of their New Edition Way tour.

