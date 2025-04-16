Bow Wow talks 'Use Me' featuring Chris Brown: 'We never miss'

Bow Wow has been making music for 25 years, but his latest song, "Use Me," sees him reuniting with Chris Brown for their third song.

"It's hard to deny nostalgia," Bow Wow told Billboard of the track, which samples Murder Inc.'s 2000 hit "Down A** Chick." "When you see two artists come together that don't necessarily need one another — like, Chris doesn't need Bow, and he does what he does, and you're here with me now, and I'm doing what I'm doing — we and the fans know that when we come together as a collective, expect nothing but greatness. Me and Brown don't miss. We never miss."

He shared his belief that "Use Me" is better than their song "Ain't Thinking About You," but second to their very first collab, "Shortie Like Mine."

"I think this record is better than 'Ain’t Thinking About You.' For sure. I feel we topped it with this one," he says. “'Shortie' is the first baby you hold to heart, but this one is gonna be the runner-up. I feel like with where I’m at with my career, and with where Brown is at — that’s my dog, that’s my brother."

"We have a group chat. We talk every day and the fans know that. So when we come together, it’s organic," he continued. "I love doing records with people that I love and with people I rock with."

Bow credits his return to music to Brown, who he gave him the push he needed.

"I remember being at his house and he’s like, 'What you doing, bro? I need Bow back. We need you, bro. You tripping. Gang, what we doing?'" Bow recalled. "He was like, 'You’re selling out arenas and you’re not putting out music. You gotta put something out. I need you.' So when he put that battery on my back, I said, 'Aight.'"

